Grin (GRIN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $25.78 Million

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Grin has a total market capitalization of $25.78 million and approximately $5.77 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00001065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Grin has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,163.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,414.02 or 0.07505447 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $575.48 or 0.01789239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.71 or 0.00481016 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.58 or 0.00166598 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.43 or 0.00728854 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.58 or 0.00489946 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00008295 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.76 or 0.00394111 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 75,263,280 coins. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

