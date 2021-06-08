Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Green Dot worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 26.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 853,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,105,000 after acquiring an additional 177,215 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter worth $37,011,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 424,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,688,000 after acquiring an additional 31,101 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 384,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,464,000 after acquiring an additional 49,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,515,000 after acquiring an additional 184,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 9,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $470,772.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,400,542.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 14,228 shares of company stock valued at $662,538 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDOT opened at $41.65 on Tuesday. Green Dot Co. has a 1-year low of $34.82 and a 1-year high of $64.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4,165.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.63.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. Green Dot had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.07 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

GDOT has been the subject of several research reports. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.42.

Green Dot Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

