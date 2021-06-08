Gores Holdings VI, Inc.’s (OTCMKTS:GHVIU) Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow

Gores Holdings VI’s (OTCMKTS:GHVIU) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, June 9th. Gores Holdings VI had issued 30,000,000 shares in its IPO on December 11th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Gores Holdings VI’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

OTCMKTS:GHVIU opened at $15.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.80. Gores Holdings VI has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHVIU. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VI in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VI in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VI in the fourth quarter valued at $1,325,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VI in the fourth quarter valued at $941,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VI in the fourth quarter valued at $2,650,000.

Gores Holdings VI, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

