GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Shares Up 9.8%

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)’s stock price shot up 9.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.37 and last traded at $12.26. 215,739 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 5,754,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.17.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GPRO. UBS Group lifted their price target on GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.48.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -108.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.11.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $203.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.72 million. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other GoPro news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $2,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,209,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 9,042 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total value of $87,164.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 311,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,998,078.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 531,955 shares of company stock valued at $5,907,264 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,953,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,219,000 after purchasing an additional 385,940 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of GoPro in the 1st quarter valued at $71,542,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,815,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,049,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,854,000 after purchasing an additional 125,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of GoPro in the 1st quarter valued at $23,432,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

