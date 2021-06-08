Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Declares $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.97 on Tuesday. Golub Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $16.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.45.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.26. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 143.01% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.75 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GBDC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $32,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $2,011,239.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 58,493 shares of company stock valued at $890,267 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

