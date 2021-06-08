Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Declares $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.
Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.97 on Tuesday. Golub Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $16.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.45.
Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.26. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 143.01% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.75 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $32,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $2,011,239.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 58,493 shares of company stock valued at $890,267 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.
Golub Capital BDC Company Profile
Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.
Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?
Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.