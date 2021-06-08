Goepper Burkhardt LLC Sells 600 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Goepper Burkhardt LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 70,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.24. 1,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,768. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $61.57 and a 52 week high of $105.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.43.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

