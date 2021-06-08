Goepper Burkhardt LLC Purchases 2,005 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Goepper Burkhardt LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 9.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up 0.8% of Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.69. 127,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,440,625. The firm has a market cap of $240.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.33. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $43.51 and a 12-month high of $56.48.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,644,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,948,052.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,893 shares of company stock valued at $13,956,239 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

