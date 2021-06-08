Goepper Burkhardt LLC Invests $217,000 in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Goepper Burkhardt LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

EPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

EPD traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.74. 77,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,119,134. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.