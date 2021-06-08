Gnosis Market Capitalization Tops $270.69 Million (GNO)

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 8th. Gnosis has a market cap of $270.69 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gnosis has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Gnosis coin can now be bought for approximately $179.91 or 0.00559317 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00071480 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00026520 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $318.80 or 0.00991094 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,072.84 or 0.09553033 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00051005 BTC.

Gnosis Profile

Gnosis (CRYPTO:GNO) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,587 coins. The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Gnosis is medium.com/gnosis-pm . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

Gnosis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gnosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gnosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

