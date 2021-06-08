Globe Life (NYSE:GL) PT Raised to $135.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.80.

NYSE:GL opened at $106.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.25. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Globe Life has a fifty-two week low of $69.47 and a fifty-two week high of $108.22.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

In other Globe Life news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.42, for a total transaction of $1,205,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 727,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,016,587.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total value of $1,506,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,589 shares in the company, valued at $12,815,039.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,000 shares of company stock worth $27,925,690 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 91,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter worth about $2,388,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 196.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 18,607 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

