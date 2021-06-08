Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Stock Holdings Increased by Barings LLC

Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GL. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Globe Life by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Globe Life by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Globe Life by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 7.5% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Globe Life alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.80.

In other news, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 24,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $2,534,160.00. Also, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total transaction of $301,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 269,000 shares of company stock valued at $27,925,690 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GL stock opened at $106.47 on Tuesday. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.47 and a fifty-two week high of $108.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.14.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th will be paid a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.