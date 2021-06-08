Global Indemnity Group, LLC Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:GBLI)

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th.
NASDAQ GBLI opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.55. Global Indemnity Group has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $31.98. The company has a market capitalization of $447.24 million, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.45.
Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $157.73 million during the quarter. Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 0.05%.
Global Indemnity Group Company Profile
Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and individual policyholder coverages in the United States; and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance.
Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel
Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.