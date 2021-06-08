Global Indemnity Group, LLC Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:GBLI)

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th.

NASDAQ GBLI opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.55. Global Indemnity Group has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $31.98. The company has a market capitalization of $447.24 million, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.45.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $157.73 million during the quarter. Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 0.05%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Indemnity Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and individual policyholder coverages in the United States; and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance.

