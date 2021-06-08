Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $44.51 Million

Analysts expect Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) to report $44.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $42.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $52.49 million. Global Blood Therapeutics reported sales of $31.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full year sales of $196.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $170.74 million to $222.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $320.98 million, with estimates ranging from $255.50 million to $458.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.20). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.58%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.89.

NASDAQ GBT traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.85. The stock had a trading volume of 949,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,324. The company has a current ratio of 9.47, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.08. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $34.65 and a 52-week high of $76.27.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 108,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 347.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 23,205 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 64,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 11,724 shares in the last quarter.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

