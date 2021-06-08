Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $44.51 Million

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2021

Analysts expect Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) to report $44.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $42.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $52.49 million. Global Blood Therapeutics reported sales of $31.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full year sales of $196.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $170.74 million to $222.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $320.98 million, with estimates ranging from $255.50 million to $458.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.20). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.58%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.89.

NASDAQ GBT traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.85. The stock had a trading volume of 949,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,324. The company has a current ratio of 9.47, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.08. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $34.65 and a 52-week high of $76.27.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 108,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 347.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 23,205 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 64,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 11,724 shares in the last quarter.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.