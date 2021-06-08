GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,370 ($17.90) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,890 ($24.69) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,544.47 ($20.18).

LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,352.40 ($17.67) on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,693.60 ($22.13). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,334.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £68.05 billion and a PE ratio of 12.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

In other news, insider Urs Rohner purchased 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, for a total transaction of £8,428.60 ($11,012.02). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 648 shares of company stock worth $867,889.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

