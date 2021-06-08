Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Given Sell Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

GVDBF has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Baader Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Givaudan alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:GVDBF opened at $4,519.50 on Monday. Givaudan has a fifty-two week low of $3,453.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4,519.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4,123.10.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.