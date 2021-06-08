Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Given Sell Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

GVDBF has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Baader Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GVDBF opened at $4,519.50 on Monday. Givaudan has a fifty-two week low of $3,453.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4,519.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4,123.10.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

