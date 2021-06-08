GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) PT Raised to C$46.00

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GFL. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

