GET Protocol Hits Market Cap of $50.31 Million (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 7th. One GET Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.42 or 0.00013182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GET Protocol has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. GET Protocol has a market cap of $50.31 million and $1.33 million worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00073332 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004374 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00026525 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $330.81 or 0.00987222 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,304.12 or 0.09860220 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00050628 BTC.

GET Protocol Coin Profile

GET is a coin. It launched on October 13th, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 23,368,773 coins and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 coins. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets . The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

