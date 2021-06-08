Genesis Shards (GS) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $588,171.00

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded 33.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 8th. In the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded down 39.7% against the US dollar. Genesis Shards has a total market capitalization of $3.75 million and approximately $588,171.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000952 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Genesis Shards alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00065948 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.28 or 0.00254155 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.92 or 0.00228634 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.84 or 0.01208050 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,845.94 or 1.00240496 BTC.

Genesis Shards Coin Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Buying and Selling Genesis Shards

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Shards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genesis Shards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Shards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Shards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.