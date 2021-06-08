Garmin Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.67 (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Garmin has raised its dividend by 17.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Garmin has a payout ratio of 49.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Garmin to earn $5.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.3%.

Garmin stock opened at $143.27 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.07. Garmin has a 52-week low of $90.12 and a 52-week high of $145.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.06 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $926,480.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total value of $21,309,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 248,468 shares of company stock worth $35,248,096. 21.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on GRMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.57.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

