Garmin Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.67 (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.
Garmin has raised its dividend by 17.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Garmin has a payout ratio of 49.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Garmin to earn $5.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.3%.
Garmin stock opened at $143.27 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.07. Garmin has a 52-week low of $90.12 and a 52-week high of $145.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.04.
In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $926,480.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total value of $21,309,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 248,468 shares of company stock worth $35,248,096. 21.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several analysts have recently commented on GRMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.57.
Garmin Company Profile
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.
Read More: What is channel trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.