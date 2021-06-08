GameCredits Hits One Day Trading Volume of $495,630.00 (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000408 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, GameCredits has traded 28.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $18.46 million and $495,630.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $155.32 or 0.00482857 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00008262 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00012080 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000518 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003357 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About GameCredits

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,530,316 coins. The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.