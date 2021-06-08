Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) to announce $19.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Gaia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.40 million. Gaia posted sales of $16.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Gaia will report full-year sales of $80.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $79.51 million to $80.78 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $94.89 million, with estimates ranging from $93.02 million to $96.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gaia.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Gaia had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $18.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GAIA shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Gaia from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gaia in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

Shares of GAIA stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.54. The company had a trading volume of 91,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,980. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.26. Gaia has a 52-week low of $7.82 and a 52-week high of $15.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.98 million, a PE ratio of 58.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Gaia by 5.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Gaia during the first quarter worth $215,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gaia by 21.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 11,271 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gaia by 132.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 166,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 94,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gaia during the first quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

