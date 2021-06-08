G4S plc (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) Receives $19.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of G4S plc (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Panmure Gordon lowered shares of G4S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G4S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

GFSZY stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 745 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,006. G4S has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $18.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.80.

G4S Company Profile

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated security company in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence-based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as symmetry incident management; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

