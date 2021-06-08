G4S plc (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) Receives $19.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of G4S plc (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Panmure Gordon lowered shares of G4S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G4S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

GFSZY stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 745 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,006. G4S has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $18.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.80.

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated security company in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence-based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as symmetry incident management; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

