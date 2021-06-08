G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Issues Earnings Results

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) released its earnings results on Sunday. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $519.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.60 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 2.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share.

GIII opened at $34.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.65, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.98. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $35.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $2,217,544.93. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,400,565.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $256,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,548 shares in the company, valued at $926,329.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

GIII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

