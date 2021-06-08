FY2022 EPS Estimates for Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR) Lowered by Cormark

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR) – Research analysts at Cormark cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nomad Royalty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, June 4th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.30.

NSR has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$1.25 price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$1.25 price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$1.70 to C$1.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

NSR opened at C$10.90 on Monday. Nomad Royalty has a twelve month low of C$9.30 and a twelve month high of C$18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a current ratio of 9.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.61. The firm has a market cap of C$617.37 million and a P/E ratio of 272.50.

About Nomad Royalty

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

