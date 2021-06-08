FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Issued By KeyCorp

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Duke Energy in a research note issued on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $5.16 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.18. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Duke Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.33 EPS.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.73.

NYSE DUK opened at $101.86 on Monday. Duke Energy has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $108.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $78.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 75.39%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,228 shares of company stock worth $1,230,192 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 21,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 13,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

