Future’s (FUTR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Future (LON:FUTR) in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 3,090 ($40.37) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FUTR. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Future in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Future in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Future from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 3,140 ($41.02) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Future in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Future from GBX 2,190 ($28.61) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,808.75 ($36.70).

Shares of Future stock opened at GBX 2,940 ($38.41) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,418.92. Future has a 12-month low of GBX 1,138 ($14.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,986 ($39.01). The company has a market capitalization of £3.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.12, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

In related news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 2,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,936 ($38.36), for a total transaction of £71,344.80 ($93,212.44).

Future Company Profile

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

