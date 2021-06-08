Fund Evaluation Group LLC Has $6.44 Million Position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Fund Evaluation Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 43.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,298 shares during the quarter. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGLB. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGLB traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.37. 5,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,696. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $64.82 and a 52 week high of $74.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.49.

