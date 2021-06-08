Full Sail Capital LLC Sells 479 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Full Sail Capital LLC cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $388.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,055,489. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $380.68. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $272.77 and a 52 week high of $388.80.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

