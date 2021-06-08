Full Sail Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,771 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.7% of Full Sail Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $27,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,990.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 840.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VSS traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,889. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $93.05 and a 12-month high of $139.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.24.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

