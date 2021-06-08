Full Sail Capital LLC Purchases 861 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $104.41. 135,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,568,498. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $75.46 and a 52 week high of $104.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.28.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

