Full Sail Capital LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Full Sail Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,144,000 after buying an additional 9,492,100 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $245,330,000. Starboard Value LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 176.0% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 531,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,267.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 673,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,775,000 after purchasing an additional 624,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 268.5% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 819,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,977,000 after purchasing an additional 596,812 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $231.69. 1,428,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,958,553. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $133.28 and a 12 month high of $234.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.00.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

