Full Sail Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,800 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% in the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 59,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,721,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 350,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,772,000 after acquiring an additional 175,477 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,094,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,219,000 after acquiring an additional 9,192 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 93,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,732,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

CAT traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $240.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,131,935. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $235.38. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.01 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The firm has a market cap of $131.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.80%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.29.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

