FUD.finance (FUD) Trading 28.9% Lower Over Last Week

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded down 14% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. During the last seven days, FUD.finance has traded 28.9% lower against the US dollar. FUD.finance has a market capitalization of $215,876.30 and $2,767.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUD.finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.14 or 0.00028143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00072348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004435 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00026378 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.92 or 0.00994347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,128.34 or 0.09632966 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00051119 BTC.

FUD.finance Coin Profile

FUD.finance (FUD) is a coin. FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 coins and its circulating supply is 23,620 coins. The official website for FUD.finance is fud.finance . FUD.finance’s official Twitter account is @dontrugme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fud.Finance aims to end waste in the cryptoverse by promoting memes that fud and expose poor, risky and unhealthy projects. It aims to recycle the shitcoins that people have in their wallets into something fun and memorable – like an NFT. “

Buying and Selling FUD.finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUD.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUD.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUD.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

