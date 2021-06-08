Franklin Resources, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:BEN)

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%.
Franklin Resources stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.12. 2,538,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,355,518. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.01. Franklin Resources has a 52 week low of $17.97 and a 52 week high of $35.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.
Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $151,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,469.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $595,819.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,782 shares of company stock worth $913,670. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Franklin Resources
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
Recommended Story: Penny Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.