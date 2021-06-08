Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Stock Position Reduced by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Forward Air during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Forward Air by 127.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Forward Air by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Forward Air in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kyle R. Mitchin sold 8,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $841,145.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,966.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George M. Lynch sold 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total transaction of $301,596.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,113.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,356,288 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FWRD. Raymond James upgraded shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

Shares of Forward Air stock opened at $94.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Forward Air Co. has a 1-year low of $46.23 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 100.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.16). Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $362.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.37 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

