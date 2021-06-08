Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $24.99. Forum Energy Technologies shares last traded at $24.09, with a volume of 78,041 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 4.27.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.28) by ($1.67). The business had revenue of $114.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.00 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 20.14%. Analysts predict that Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. will post -7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John A. Carrig acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.28 per share, with a total value of $1,114,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FET. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the first quarter valued at $196,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $285,000. 42.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET)

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, as well as other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

