Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Position Raised by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,470 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,944 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $9,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $211,918,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,786,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,383,000 after buying an additional 912,854 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $111,136,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,626,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $687,220,000 after buying an additional 727,949 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith LLP boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 250.6% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 744,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,621,000 after buying an additional 532,326 shares during the period. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In related news, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $187,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 896 shares in the company, valued at $193,536. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $487,938.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at $245,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,230 shares of company stock worth $11,691,331 over the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet stock opened at $223.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.35. The company has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.52, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.11. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.75 and a 52 week high of $223.81.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. On average, analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. Cowen started coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Fortinet from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.52.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.