Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) Shares Bought by Group One Trading L.P.

Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 54.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,704 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P.’s holdings in Forterra were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Forterra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Forterra by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forterra in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Forterra by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Forterra during the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Forterra in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forterra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Forterra in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.30.

NASDAQ:FRTA traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $23.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,668. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 2.47. Forterra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $23.95.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.30. Forterra had a return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 5.96%.

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

