Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Receives $19.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLR shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Fluor stock opened at $20.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 2.93. Fluor has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $25.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.47.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.22) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fluor will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Fluor by 216.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 21,175 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fluor during the first quarter worth about $800,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fluor by 20.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 436,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,080,000 after purchasing an additional 73,347 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fluor during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Fluor by 131.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 154,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 87,992 shares during the period. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

