Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Insider Michael P. Hartung Sells 9,016 Shares of Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) insider Michael P. Hartung sold 9,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $170,131.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of FLEX opened at $18.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Flex Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $20.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.11.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Flex had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Flex by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,539,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Flex by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,217,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,894,000 after acquiring an additional 67,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flex by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 28,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLEX. Cross Research raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.63.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

