Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) CAO Sells $123,070.14 in Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) CAO David P. Bennett sold 6,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $123,070.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Flex stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,405,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,963,461. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.59. Flex Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. Flex had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FLEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cross Research upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Flex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLEX. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Flex by 104.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Flex during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in Flex during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

