FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 78.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,913 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $24,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FLT shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLEETCOR Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.07.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $272.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.88 and a 52-week high of $295.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $280.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 31.73%. The business had revenue of $608.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.61 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

