Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Given New $240.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price objective raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Below from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $201.57.

Get Five Below alerts:

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $185.47 on Friday. Five Below has a 1-year low of $96.61 and a 1-year high of $205.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $191.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.91) earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $473,289.27. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,280.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,006 shares of company stock worth $3,360,898. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Five Below in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Five Below in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Five Below by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.