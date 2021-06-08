First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Sold by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,015 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.12% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $4,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,394. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.58. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.69.

