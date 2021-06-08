First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 56,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FMHI opened at $55.99 on Tuesday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $56.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.28.

