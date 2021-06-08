First National Bank Takes $732,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

First National Bank bought a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,964 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.00.

DIS traded down $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.14. 215,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,418,721. The company has a market cap of $320.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $181.61. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $108.02 and a 12-month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

