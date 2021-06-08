First National Bank Takes $329,000 Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

First National Bank bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IDXX. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.00.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 9,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.26, for a total value of $5,318,979.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 644,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,489,584.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.44, for a total transaction of $1,116,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,611,657.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605 over the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $558.89. 3,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,771. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $531.16. The firm has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.89. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $294.17 and a fifty-two week high of $573.99.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

