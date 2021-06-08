First National Bank Makes New $21.70 Million Investment in The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC)

First National Bank acquired a new position in The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 743,533 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $21,703,000. The First Bancorp makes up 21.4% of First National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. First National Bank owned 0.07% of The First Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FNLC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The First Bancorp by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 830,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,229,000 after purchasing an additional 51,916 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in The First Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 73,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The First Bancorp by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 7,240 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in The First Bancorp by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 20,897 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in The First Bancorp by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNLC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.27. 209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,758. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.56. The First Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.01 and a twelve month high of $32.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.52 million, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.17 million for the quarter. The First Bancorp had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 13.31%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th.

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment.

