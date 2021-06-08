First National Bank Invests $542,000 in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

First National Bank purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% during the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $1.68 on Tuesday, hitting $273.88. 92,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,426. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.64. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $169.18 and a 52-week high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

