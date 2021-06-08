First National Bank Buys Shares of 5,087 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,087 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,713,360,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,684,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132,846 shares in the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 19,857,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,040,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229,746 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,231,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $536,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2,282.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,697,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $141,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,878 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.86.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.55. 395,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,008,824. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.58. The stock has a market cap of $259.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $37.77 and a one year high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

